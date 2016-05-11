By Beth Mares

The skies are blue, the sun is shining and the temperature is rising. It looks like summer is ushering in the upcoming Route 63 Car Club activities. We are looking forward to the many road trips, cruise-ins and car shows that are planned for the future. And of course we always seem to find some delicious food to brag about along the way!

Our May activity consisted of taking a trip to the Cabool Farm Fest. Even though the day was a bit on the chilly side, we had a good amount of vehicles, along with a few other cars, joining our group. We had a pleasant day with plenty of tractors, farm equipment and vendor booths to look at and learn from.

After a nice lunch and finding the kettle corn, several of us camped out in our comfortable chairs and visited the afternoon away. A couple of the men decided a nap on the grass sounded like a good idea until it came time to get back up. They did provide quite a few laughs before they were upright again!

Of course the main event this summer will be the 33rd Route 63 Car Club and Bike Show. Yes, it is getting to be that time of year and we are working hard to make sure we have a great show. Last year will be hard to beat but we are definitely up to the challenge. Once again we will judge the top 100 vehicles along with the top 20 motorcycles. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m.

We will have our usual food booth with hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and drinks. Sure sounds good on a hot sunny day! The DJ will be playing some good music, calling off door prizes and announcing sponsor names.

Make sure and catch the vendor booths and let the kids play a few games. Don’t forget the 50/50 tickets and the tire raffle. All in all I think we will have a fantastic day. The car show will be located at the Licking Old City Park next to the rodeo grounds. We hope to see you there.

The Route 63 Car Club meets on the first Monday of each month, 7 p.m. at the building just east of the Town and Country Supermarket. We would like to see you become part of the club. Remember, keep on cruising!