Search for Town & Country Bank crook continues

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

The past week was a week of speculation and concern as the community absorbed the news of Town & Country Bank’s robbery. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in investigating the crime, but local law enforcement is doing what it can to facilitate a resolution to this situation by passing on any tips it receives. A number of tips have been received from the public, and the FBI did pass on to Licking Chief of Police Scott Lindsey that this was the best quality video captured of any investigation at this level.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, a lone white male entered the Town & Country Bank in Licking. He was between 5’7” – 5’10” in height and weighed about 180 pounds with a medium build, and was wearing a black hooded Missouri sweatshirt, black knit cap, blue jeans and fingerless black gloves. His age was estimated to be 20’s to early 30’s. According to Chief Lindsey (and contrary to widespread rumors,) he was NOT barefoot. The perpetrator displayed a weapon and demanded cash, then fled on foot carrying an undisclosed amount of money in yellow grocery style bags which had been placed inside a green/gray colored back pack.

A dark SUV was parked behind the Senior Center at the approximate time of the robbery, and may have been connected with the incident. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI Springfield office at 417-882-3303, or your local law enforcement department.

Carl Eichenberger, CEO of Town & Country Bank, stated, “We feel very fortunate that none of our employees or customers were harmed and that is the most important thing to the bank.”

The citizens of Licking also expressed great relief that no one was injured.