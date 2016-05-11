Senior Center Happenings

By Cynthia Wampner

Once again, I am sorry for no article last week, time just got away, with an early deadline.

We’re back with our all-you-can-eat breakfast. Saturday September 22 at 7 a.m. Enjoy the pancakes and bacon and sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy and drink for $7. Remember it is all-you-can-eat, so eat light on Friday night and come hungry on Saturday.

On Tuesday, September 25 the Mercy Pharmacy in Licking will be our hosts for free lunch. Lunch will be paid, for all congregates. Which means you have to eat your lunch at the center. No exceptions. To you, Mercy Pharmacy, thank you for supporting the Licking Senior Center.

Lunch is served daily, hot and fresh at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Lunch is so good. You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food. Although we do use them.

At the center, we are preparing to have a silent auction, hoping to have a chicken dinner, silent auction all on the same day. The date will be announced next week.

Would you like to volunteer at the center, don’t procrastinate any longer, we need you NOW. Call Cindy at 573-674-3558.

One evening, a family brings their frail, elderly mother to a nursing home and leaves her, hoping she will be well cared for. The next morning, the nurses bathe her, feed her a tasty breakfast, and set her in a chair at a window overlooking a lovely flower garden. She seems okay, but after a while she slowly starts to lean over sideways in her chair. Two attentive nurses immediately rush up to catch her and straighten her up. Again, she seems okay but after a while she starts to tilt to the other side. The nurses rush back and once more bring her back upright. This goes on all morning. Later, the family arrives to see how the old woman is adjusting to her new home. “So Ma, how is it here? Are they treating you all right?” they ask. “It’s pretty nice,” she replies. “Except they won’t let me pass gas.

1 Thessalonians 5:14 Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men.