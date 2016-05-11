Series of suspicious fires along VV Highway

Licking Fire Department received a call from 911 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday where a drive by caller had reported a series of fires burning along VV Highway. Licking Fire responded and upon arrival at the scene called for more manpower. Besides more help coming from Licking, Montauk Fire Department also responded.

One of the fires, located between the homes of Mark Mitchell and Terry Nelson had grown into a several acre field fire. Strong winds were fanning the flames and dry conditions made for plenty of fuel.

About 100 yards past the first fire was a second fire that had been contained to a smaller area. A little past that fire, several more had burned right up to the roadway, all of these on the north side of VV.

When Licking Fireman Kent Sturgeon was asked about the nature of these fires he replied, “They are definitely suspicious. I don’t know if they were intentionally set or if someone had automobile problems that caused it or what.”

Sturgeon pointed out that even though we had some rain, conditions are still quite dry.

(PHOTO Smoke could be seen long before you got to the larger fire on VV. Licking Fire and Montauk teamed up to keep these fire from destroying any buildings and get them under control.)