Shawna Buchanan publishes first book

By Marie Lasater

Publisher

I first met Shawna back in MySpace days, around 2012. I happened to see a post she made about her experiences. In what must have been a painful self-exposure, she cautioned other young people not to make the mistakes she had made.

I was working in a new job with troubled teens that were court-ordered for 60 days to the facility where I worked. As the residential care nurse, part of my job was rehabilitation. I found contact info for Shawna, and asked if she would come speak to the teenagers. Without hesitation, she said, “Yes, I’ll be there!”

The teens were transfixed with her speech. Shawna still looks like a teenager herself, and they could really relate. She calmly answered all their questions, and some were pretty intrusive. Her message was as clear and meaningful then as it is today. Through writing these pages, even though they may be hard to read, it is her hope that this powerful message will reach a wider audience.

“The Wrong Path: The Unforeseen” was written by Shawna over a 10-month period, starting with her childhood, and working the way up through her life to today. In the process, she found a renewed confidence.

Looking back at what she has faced, she says, “Dang! I made it through that, and I’m okay!”

Shawna’s fervent hope is that her book will let people know that they can also make it through the toughest of circumstances, “Adjust and you will overcome, I don’t have a bad life, I just have a different life.”

A book signing and “Meet the Author” event is scheduled for April 12th from 5-7 p.m. at the Fox Community Room.

You can purchase the book online at Amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, or email the author directly at shawsfun@hotmail.com