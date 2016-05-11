Sonshine and Rainbows Preschool holds a Costume Parade

By Christy Porter,

Managing Editor

Sonshine and Rainbows Preschool had Halloween festivities Tue., Oct. 30 at 10:45 a.m. Dressed in a huge array of costumes, the children posed for a group picture and then in all their finery paraded around the Licking Church of Christ and completed a final parade inside the sanctuary.

This volunteer-based church organization ministry has been providing pre-school services to Licking and the surrounding community for 20 years. The curriculum is non-denominational, with small prayers given at the beginning of the day and before meals, and story times include an age appropriate Bible story.

Director, Roy Robertson says, “This is a foundation for kindergarten, learning-based center. We focus on 1,2,3’s and A, B, C’s with a set curriculum for each age level. We teach social skills and how to follow instructions and rules.”

Classes are held Tue. and Thu. mornings with class sizes limited to eight; there are five classes for age groups three to five. The program is so well received that there is a waiting list for students. The pre-school has a well-qualified staff with many of the pre-school teachers being retired schoolteachers. Robertson enthusiastically says, “Grandmothers make some of the best teachers.” As well, the staff includes very qualified teachers such as Delanie Rinne, Special Education, who is on a small child hiatus from being in a permanent classroom setting.

Belinda Pool who teaches music at Sonshine and Rainbows Preschool says, “We have the best volunteers, teachers, parents and community support. I love the happy faces of the children while they’re singing, and their beautiful smiles.”