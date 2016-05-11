By LouAnn Cox

The Stars N Steeds drill team performed during the opening night of Edgar Prairie Days Aug. 24. The riders for the show were LouAnn Cox, Angela Bos, Alison Lovins, Madison Hynek, Micah Burdick, Kennedy Burch, Rachel Dutton, and Heidi Lechner (riding for Brittany Dutton).

The team is a group of talented men and women ages eight and older from southwest and central Missouri. Originating in 2000, the team was developed by Louann Cox with the idea of creating a family-based organization that would foster personal development and provide lively entertainment to a variety of audiences.

All members are active in the Greene County 4-H program as youth participants or adult leaders who are all dedicated to helping youth being the best citizens that they can be in their communities. The Stars N Steeds have won 12 national championships and 10 reserve championships at the United States National Drill Team Competition held annually in Texas. One of their biggest accolades was being selected out of 1,500 applicants to represent the state of Missouri at the 2005 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

They have performed at major events throughout the four-state region including rodeos, fairs, horse shows, chuck wagon races and more. The team is based out of Willard at the Stars N Steeds Stables, where you will find a full-service facility with riding lessons, day camps and many other services available. New members are always welcome!

Please check out the team on their Facebook page: Stars N Steeds Equestrian Drill Team. For more information, contact Louann Cox at 417-350-4284.