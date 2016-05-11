The University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Poultry Day was held on June 9, with over 65 participants from around the state. The 2018 contest included a Junior Division and a Senior Division Avian Quiz Bowl, Photo Contest, a Dozen Egg Contest, Judging Contest, and Educational sessions. Texas County youth 4-H members shined in the Avian Quiz Bowl contest.

Through the leadership provided by Dr. Jesse Lyons and Tony Perryman, the State 4-H Poultry day provided youth with the opportunity to gain firsthand experience in cutting edge industry practices as well as basic poultry knowledge. 4-H members gained skills in grading eggs and poultry, identifying meat cuts, and selection of quality poultry all while networking with youth from around the state who shared similar interests. This year the morning workshops focused on exploration of the poultry barbeque program and egg preparation techniques.

The top three overall junior judging competitors were first Gentry Duncan, Boone County; second Hayden Duncan, Boone County; third Cabeb Rohrbach, Cape Girardeau County; and fourth Emile Seabaugh, Cape Girardeau County. Members of the top junior team in the Avian Quiz Bowl were Gentry Duncan, and Hayden Duncan both of Boone County, and Ben Cook and Ethan Lee, both of Texas County.

Ben Cook and Ethan Lee are both members of the Houston 4-H Club and participate in multiple 4-H projects including poultry and robotics.

For more information on 4-H, contact Janice Weddle, Regional 4-H Youth Development Specialist, at the University of Missouri Texas County Extension office at (417) 967-4545 or by email at weddlejd@missouri.edu.