State FFA Leadership Camp Rising Sun

Eleven members from the Licking FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from July 9-13.

The camp sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The Institute provided leadership training for over 1,200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri. The high school students are trained by State FFA officers, as well as a leadership director who is a past State FFA officer. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

Megan Loughridge selected as all-around camper for the Licking FFA Chapter.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are over 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks sixth in the nation with over 25,000 FFA members.