State Rep. Robert Ross to lead House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee

Jefferson City, Mo. – State Representative Robert Ross was recently selected by House Speaker Todd Richardson to chair the House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee for the 99th General Assembly. Richardson delivered an Opening Day address that emphasized a need for improving Missouri’s businesses climate.

Richardson said he has tasked Ross’s committee with examining the state’s regulation and licensure requirements with the goal of crafting legislation to remove the unnecessary government regulations that stifle innovation and job creation.

Ross said he is excited to have the opportunity to take on an issue that impacts so many people across the state, and one that is so vital to Missouri’s economy.

“I share Speaker Richardson’s vision that the role of government isn’t to create jobs, and we’ve seen numerous examples over the past eight years of how government can regulate businesses out of our state. Hard-working Missourians create jobs. Government’s role is to create a stable foundation that balances consumer protection while promoting entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Ross, R-Yukon.

He added, “I look forward to the challenge of working with my committee to thoroughly examine our regulatory and licensing framework with the goal of making improvements that will remove the barriers that are stifling growth. Missouri is open for business.”