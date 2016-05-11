Still time to sign up for Swim Camp

Session 2 of Licking Aquatic Center’s 2018 Swim Camp will be July 23 – July 27. The week long camp is divided into 3 divisions:

Division 1: 11 am – 12 pm for those not comfortable in the water;

Division 2: 10 am – 11 am for those more comfortable in the water, but a weak or non-swimmer; and

Division 3: 9 am – 10 am for those comfortable in the water, deep end swimming and diving board.

Cost of swim camp is $30.00. Sign up by July 20th to ensure a t-shirt. No children under 3 years of age, please.