Suicide Soapbox

By: Keith Ford

Veterans Day is almost upon us. It seems that people are planning parades, bbqs, cookouts, and other events. They want to see the bling and flash of the day! What no one wants to see or hear is the dark side of Veterans Day, the national average of 21 service members that take their life each day. The suicide rate is of epidemic proportions.

70 to 90% of all the service members today and for the last 20 years have been reservist and national guardsmen. If anyone was to stop in and visit an armory, you would see that about 70 percent of the soldiers are under the age of 25. Each of these units generally are support units, such as mechanics, fuelers, cooks; not combat trained soldiers. Generally the only active time these kids have had is basic training and AIT. Usually these kids grow up together in the community around the armories, they went to school together, played sports together, etc.

Now the suicide rate seems to match the numbers of deployed reservists and guardsmen. It cannot be a coincidence. What happens is when something goes south somewhere, the fed issues a “call out” from the reserves and Guard. Support units are called up to active duty. They get a few days of paper checking and weapons qualifications, then they are sent into the afflicted area.

What happens is there are never enough MP’s or Infantry, so the guard and reserve soldiers get pressed into convoy escort duties or security details for which they have never been trained. “Everyone’s a rifleman,” famous army words. So these young folks are involved in an altercation with insurgents and their friends are killed in the bullet exchange. The reservists and Guard do not have the support or safety net like the regular army has, and when their 12-18 months are up, they’re sent home to do the best they can on their own. What were happy kids before deployment are withdrawn and troublesome now. The parents and spouses can not reach through the wall of helplessness these service members are suffering. Eventually there is an infraction that involves the local LEO’s and court officers, and these people have no idea what the service members have suffered through and are still suffering. The court and police departments simply see them as a cash income and nothing more.

The judicial system needs to understand that our young warriors should not be treated like the common criminals they are used to dealing with. I have asked many court and police officers if they tried to contact any of the veterans organizations to help our service members? Or even if they have served themselves. The answer in every case was no! I, and most of the veterans I know that serve as officers in our branches would never turn down the call to help a fellow brother or sister.

So this coming Veterans Day, look past the glitter, bling and polish, think about the 21 a day that are taking their lives. Think about our communities that are failing our young warriors.