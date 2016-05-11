Texas County Farm Bureau annual meeting

By Scott Hamilton

Co-Publisher

The Texas County Farm Bureau Annual Dinner held Sept. 11 was well attended and a huge success. The meeting opened with the posting of the colors by the Houston Boy Scouts and the singing of the National Anthem to the guitar playing of Ryan Luerssen. Gerald Campbell spent the time to grill perfect steaks for the event and the accompanying potluck dishes were plentiful and delicious.

Three girls provided entertainment during the meal from the Starr Foundation in Cabool. They performed several musical pieces on the strings.

Our president, Don Luerssen, was retiring after many years of service. Many of the State Farm Bureau members from Jefferson City were in attendance to wish him well, including Nick Roberts, regional coordinator; Jim Perry, regional sales manager; and Charles Bassett, a district eight board member – as well as our speaker, Diane Olson, who also has been involved in the Ag-Expo program. Don and Leona Luerssen celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary with the group.

Due to the calling of the Veto Session by the Missouri Legislature, Governor Parson, Mike Cunningham and Robert Ross were not able to attend but forwarded their resolutions and commendations to Don for his diligence and conscientious work.

Don’s son Michael Luerssen who has been the promotion and education chairman was unanimously elected as our new president. Steve Root was unanimously elected as vice president. Finally, Jim Leftwich was elected to fill an open spot at the board. The board meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at the office location off Highway 63, members are welcome to attend.

Thank you to the membership of this grassroots organization, which has pursued so many programs beneficial and necessary to the field of agriculture. The resolutions, recommendations and ideas of the members will continue to be presented at the state convention and will be considered in the policy making of the future by being presented at the American Farm Bureau Convention in January.