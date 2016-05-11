By Debbie Dakin

The Texas County Hunger Walk was held Sunday afternoon, October 29. This year’s walk was held in a new location, Lone Star Plaza instead of the Houston Senior Center. Registration began at 1:30 p.m. and the walk began at 2 p.m. Walkers were able to choose to do the one mile walk or the three mile walk.

Even though Sunday morning started out very cold and with a heavy frost, by the time of the walk it had warmed up considerably and turned into a beautiful day.

The event raised $2,104.00. That money will be divided evenly four ways between the Texas County Food Pantry, Blessings in a Backpack, Licking United Community Help Center and Love Packs.

“There is a possibility that more money might come in,” said Bennie Cook, one of the event organizers. “We are very grateful for the ones who sponsored the event, Houston Lions Club, Progressive Ozark Bank, Justin Shelby – State Farm Insurance, Mitchell Insurance, Houston VIP Properties, Romines Ford, Wehr Ford, Sun Solar, Cook Farms of Houston, May Chevrolet of Aurora, Licking/Houston Corner Express, Kim and Wayne Bittle and Landmark Bank. They were great.”

Paul Meier won the coveted Stinky Shoe Award. He raised the most money of any walker. This is the second time Paul has won this award, year-before-last the award went home with him.

Following the hunger walk, they held the “Diamond in the Rough” raffle. Twelve contestants were drawn to melt an ice cube in their hands to find a diamond inside. Brooke Kuhn was the lucky winner. The real diamond was not in her ice cube, the real quarter carat diamond is at Clair’s Jewelers in Marshfield, Mo. She also will receive 25 percent off getting the diamond set. The other 11 contestants received a coupon for 25 percent off anything in the store.

It was a fun afternoon spent with old and new friends helping raise money to help feed the hungry in our community.