The Harmoniers Quartet to celebrate 70 Years

The Harmoniers Quartet, of Houston, was originally organized in the summer of 1948 and has sung all across the Ozarks. The Quartet had a weekly radio program for many years on KBTC in Houston, on Mountain Grove KLRS for four years, and have also appeared on KY3 TV, in Springfield, and seen nationally on Ozark Jubilee. The group reorganized in 2008 with two of the original members and others joining them. The Quartet, which performs on a limited schedule, retains the true Southern Gospel Quartet sound.

The Harmoniers will be celebrating their 70th Anniversary in a Gospel Concert on Saturday evening, July 21 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1241 Hawthorn Street in Houston. Also featuring special guests, Marty and Patti Elmore, New Heart Quartet, Susan Sutton Compton, Bruce Ross, and David Latimer.

Come celebrate 70 years of Gospel music with The Harmoniers friends and family.