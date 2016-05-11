The Haunting at the Mill

By Christy Porter

Managing Editor

The Montauk Mill was the scene of a haunting Sat. evening. The historic 1896 mill was visited by ghosts of the past as they shared life, as they knew it, with park visitors. The ghosts pulled the visitors into the past as they interacted with them both before and during the tour.

CR Crookshank, Medicine Man (Rick Mansfield,) was hawking his cure-all potion during his medicine man show. There were takers at the cost of a dollar a bottle with what appeared to be cures as a result. Roy DeJournett, a deaf man, drank the potion and began to play his banjo and sing Amazing Grace as the audience joined in. A young woman threw down her crutches after drinking the miracle cure, as was a young boy cured of his ailments. Crookshank did offer a refund if the medication didn’t work. “If you aren’t satisfied,” the snake-oil salesman promised, “just return what you have not drank and I’ll refund what I have not spent.”

It was a cold night, so hot chocolate was served to those waiting for the tours at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. by Janelle Johnson, volunteer and wife of Luke Johnson, Asst. Superintendent at Montauk Park, who was helping at the festivities. Cheryl Davis, necessary witch presence at any haunting event, helped with the witch’s brew (hot chocolate) and the skits. Ellie Carson, Mo. State Law Enforcement Park Ranger was standing by in the event the ghosts from the past or present day goblins got out of hand.

An early first explorer and genealogist, Henry R. Schoolcraft (Kevin Smith), shared life in the Ozarks from 1818-1819. Schoolcraft regaled the audience fireside, although he did have a bit of trouble starting the fire. The fire was not quite large enough to warm his interested listeners.

Steve Bost, Park Naturalist, greeted participants at the mill door prior to the tour. Bost was joined by the miller, (Dr. Hatch), who explained fees for milling the wheat or corn at 1/5 of the flour or corn mill ground. He was also agreeable to purchasing one’s ground product for use in the general store. Overnight guests were welcomed to spend the night in the barn after shopping at the general store.

Once inside the mill, the only bats spotted were peacefully sleeping, not disturbed by the visitors or the haunts from the past. The store clerk pitched his line of products available, which literally included everything from head to foot including medicinal items.

Mr. Fury was a survivor of the Civil War and Andersonville, a notorious Confederate military prison. Fury was also the doctor, justice of the peace, and the mortician; the mortician position had no complaints. He survived what could have been a deadly incident at the mill when a two-by-eight piece of lumber fell from above and struck him.

A Shawnee Indian maiden shared her story, then Susie Nichols of Parker Holler was a very informative source of day-to-day life in the Montauk community. She shared many historical facts of pioneer people, their families and details of a caring community. She also explained how the newspaper was the source for information both locally and nationally. This was long before the time of electronic social media, TV, telephones, motorized travel and even electricity.

The Spanish Conquistador from the mid-1500’s spoke of the dangers of this land and the Native Americans. He concluded his discourse when a flaming arrow flew over our heads and thudded into the wall of the mill. Then an Osage Indian who was a hunter appeared and shared his story.

Bost finished the tour by giving information including structural details on the long-standing mill. It was a historical, hauntingly good time for those of all ages.