The Licking News welcomes Anderson as new managing editor

By Andrea Sullins

Staff Writer

Your local newspaper has welcomed a new team member to our staff! Please join us in welcoming Katie Anderson to our town and as our new managing editor at The Licking News. She is an only-child from Parsons, Kansas, where she graduated in May of 2015 from Baker University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design. Katie is only 24-years-old, but is very knowledgeable in all aspects of the newspaper business, making her a perfect fit for the managing editor position.

Katie moved to Salem in August of 2015 and started working part-time at The Salem News. While working for the newspaper, she also volunteered to help coach spring high school tennis in Salem.

“I love sports, and playing tennis,” she said. “I played all throughout high school and in college.”

She quickly moved to full-time at the paper, starting out designing advertisements. It didn’t take her long to move into working with layout, taking photographs, editing, writing articles for the newspaper, and working on the inserter. She understands what it takes to put a newspaper together, and has the experience to prove it.

In 2017, she and her boyfriend decided to move to St. Louis at the end of October. While living there, she worked for Minuteman Press as a graphic designer. Along with their chihuahua, Lucy Lu, and Bootsie, their cat, they decided to move back to the area. Anderson started working for The Licking News March 5, and she has hit the ground running since joining us.

“It sounds nerdy,” she claims, “but some of my favorite tasks in the newspaper business are editing, looking for grammatical errors, and formatting.”

She also loves creating new advertisements.

“I enjoy getting to create something brand new from a blank screen,” Katie says.

Her hobbies include painting, drawing, and anything where she can be creative. If you have time, stop by The Licking News office and welcome Katie to our town and to the newspaper.

“I participate in ‘Feline Friday’ every week,” she laughs. So if you happen to come in on a Friday, expect her to be wearing a shirt featuring a cat!