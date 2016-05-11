Third Annual Anthony/Michael Mordis Memorial Ride and Benefit

Photo by Shari Harris -- Michael Mordis watches the bounce house fun at the benefit held Saturday at Deer Lick Park.

August 15, 2018

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

 

Family and friends gathered Aug. 11, at Deer Lick Park, after a 144-mile motorcycle ride in memory of Anthony Mordis. There were two starting points this year, with 14 motorcycles traveling from Catfish’s Sandy Ridge Again in Cahokia, Illinois, and eight leaving Branson, Saturday morning and meeting in Licking for an afternoon of food and games. The evening ended with music by Johnny Collier.

In 2015, Anthony Mordis died 44 days before his son, Michael, was born. One hundred percent of the funds raised during this benefit goes to the Michael Mordis trust.

Tracy Mordis, Anthony’s mother, said a special thanks to Curt’s Mobile Home, of Salem, for its generous contribution. When asked what the most important part of the event was, she said, “It’s all about the kids,” and indicated the carnival games and bounce houses being enjoyed by numerous children.

“My heart is just joyful,” said Jimmy Mordis, Anthony’s father. “This is overwhelming, to see so much support.”

