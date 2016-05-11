By Scott Hamilton

Co-Publisher

The students of Licking R-8 know that summer break has come to an end. They were out in numbers around 200 at the Licking Aquatic Center for the Third Annual Eden Bisker Back to School Swimming Bash Aug. 10. The weather was perfect for the event despite rain falling in the surrounding area. Scotty and Edna Bisker enjoyed celebrating the memory of Eden along with the community of Licking.

The evening was filled with reminders of Eden. There were stories shared among friends and family. People enjoyed the music, dancing, swimming, and just good hometown fun. There were 125 prizes given to the people in attendance and all enjoyed the evening, even those of us not lucky enough to have won a prize.