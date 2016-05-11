Three hole-in-one prizes available at 20th annual Herb Lunday Grizzly Golf Classic

Mo. State University – West Plains

Golfers at the 20th annual Herb Lunday Grizzly Golf Classic Friday, Sept. 14, at the West Plains Country Club could win hole-in-one prizes worth a total of $35,000, organizers said.

Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply, Mega Motorsports and Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) have each sponsored a par 3 hole in the event, which is being hosted by the Grizzly Booster Club, organizers said.

A golfer who makes a hole-in-one at Hole 2 could win a Massey Ferguson compact tractor worth $16,999 provided by Hirsch. A golfer who hits a hole-in-one at Hole 8 could receive a $10,000 cash prize from OMC. If a golfer hits a hole-in-one on Hole 12, he or she could win a Yamaha golf cart worth $7,999 provided by Mega Motorsports.

Check-in for the three-person teams will begin at 10:30 a.m. Golfers can warm up at the driving range with free range balls provided by Southern Bank. Tee time is at noon.

Lunch will be provided by Arvest Bank. Grizzly golf shirts and many other prizes will be given to participants, as well, organizers said.

Winners of the most accurate drive, longest putt and closest to the pin will receive prizes, they added. And golfers who desire to better their scores on Holes 4 and 7 will have the opportunity to buy a second shot, organizers said.

For the first time, the Grizzly Golf Classic will have a cash payout for flight winners. Winners of the first flight will each receive a $200 prize. Winners of the second flight will each receive $100, and winners of the third flight will receive $50 each.

The entry fee is $450 per three-person team or $150 per person. Businesses also can sponsor holes for $100. To sign up a team or sponsor a hole, call 417-255-7255 or go online at https://www.msuwpgrizzlies.com/general/Grizzly_Golf_Classic_Form.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Missouri State University-West Plains Grizzly Athletics program.

For more information about the tournament, the Grizzly Booster Club or Grizzly Athletics, call Athletic Director Dr. Angela Totty at 417-255-7225.