Two from Houston killed in wreck

According to online reports of Troop G of the highway patrol:

Two fatalities were reported, along with three other injuries, in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 15 on Highway 63, six miles north of Cabool.

A 2010 Dodge Avenger, driven by Bryce C. Ash, 24, of Houston, was travelling southbound when the vehicle skidded across the roadway and struck a northbound 2017 Ford Flex, driven by Marlyn A. Smith, 73, of Eunice.

Within the Dodge, passenger Kalena M. Freitas, 23, of Houston, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater; Brylon M. Ash, 3, of Houston, sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital; and Bryce C. Ash was pronounced deceased at Texas County Memorial Hospital by Dr. Etherage at 1:40 p.m.

The driver of the Ford, Marlyn Smith, sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. Passenger of the Ford, Charles F. Smith, 78, of Eunice, was also transported by ambulance to TCMH.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed by Mike Jones Auto Sales in Houston. The report states that everyone was wearing a seat belt.

Troop G fatality numbers 25 and 26 for 2018, compared to 13 at this time in 2017. Assisted by Msgt. G. H. Falterman, Tpr. S. J. Crewse, Tpr. M. L. Wiseman, Sgt. S. R. Richardson, Sgt. B. C. Grugen, MoDOT, Cabool Fire Department, and Houston Fire Department.