Update on REAL ID Act enforcement at Fort Leonard Wood

By Shatara Seymour

According to the Department of Homeland Security, no U.S. states or territories are currently subject to REAL ID Act enforcement.

This means those wishing to visit Fort Leonard Wood will no longer have to present a second form of identification along with their driver’s license to gain access to the installation.

Extensions have been granted for 30 states and territories, including Missouri. The extension allows for federal agencies to accept driver’s licenses and identification cards from these states and U.S. territories at federal facilities and nuclear power plants until Oct. 10, 2017.