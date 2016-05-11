VA to Sign-Up Veterans at Licking American Legion Post

By Angela Smith

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff announces an event to enroll Veterans for VA health care services will be held on April 1, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #559 (109 Cedar Street) in Licking, Missouri. VFW Post #6337 will be cohosting the event, and VA staff will be on hand to offer information about services and benefits of VA health care.

“Now that our Salem clinic is open five days a week, I think it is important to reach out to area Veterans and let them know about their options for care and treatment,” noted VA Medical Center Director, Dr. Patricia Hall. “We want the Veterans in Dent and Texas Counties – and the surrounding area – to know we are available to meet their health care needs.”

VA Enrollment and Eligibility staff and primary care teams from the Salem clinic will be on hand to answer questions and get to know Veterans.

The event was organized by Mr. Fred Grader, Vice Commander for the American Legion’s 16th District, and Mr. Ed Folger, American Legion Commander in Licking. Said, Folger, “We appreciate the VFW helping with this event – people will be able to park there when they come. The American Legion and the VFW work well together in helping with Veterans’ causes.”

Folger added that Veterans interested in enrollment should bring their military release papers (Form DD-214), as well as income and medical expense information for 2016.

(Combat Veterans who were discharged or released from active service on or after January 28, 2003, are now eligible to enroll in the VA health care system for 5 years from the date of discharge or release. The 5-year enrollment period applicable to these Veterans begins on the discharge or separation date of the service member from active duty military service, or in the case of multiple call-ups, the most recent discharge date.)

Those with questions may contact Folger at 417-260-1604.