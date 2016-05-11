Veterans Day events in Licking

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Licking VFW Post 6337 is sponsoring a short ceremony on Sat., Nov. 10, at the Veterans Memorial for the Fallen, located between Landmark Bank and Lewis & Sons service station on Hwy. 32 in Licking. The ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m., and will include the playing of TAPS and an Honors rifle detail. Limited parking is available on the north side of Hwy. 32, with additional parking behind the VFW on the south side of Hwy. 32.

Licking R-VIII School District will host a one-hour Veterans Day assembly on Fri., Nov. 9, at 9 a.m. in the Sherman Hill Field House. They are requesting that all veterans attend. The assembly will include all students and staff, and there will be musical performances by the Cat’s Meow and the 3rd Grade. Mr. Rick Sullins will be the guest speaker, and Mrs. Blackburn will acknowledge Korean War Veterans. Licking High School’s local FFA Chapter will do the Presentation of Color, and the band will play. Refreshments will be available for visiting veterans prepared by Mrs. Kuhn’s FCCLA organization. Student Council will be leading the assembly in partnership with Mrs. Barton, Mr. Krewson and our local VFW chapter.

Veterans Day this year marks the centennial of the signing of the armistice between the Allies of World War I and Germany, which went into effect “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.” The armistice was for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front. One year later, The Treaty of Versailles was signed to formally declare peace. President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation on Nov. 11, 1919, making it Armistice Day. On June 4, 1926, Congress passed a resolution urging all state governors to recognize the new holiday. Twenty-eight years later, on June 1, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.