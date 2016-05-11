VFW Veterans Day Tribute

Photo by Shari Harris -- Licking’s VFW Post 6337 held a touching tribute to Veterans Saturday

November 14, 2018

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

Licking VFW Post #6337 gathered for their Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial for the Fallen in Licking on Saturday. Approximately 30 people assembled to watch or participate in the ceremony. Commander Billie Krewson led the ceremony, which included a tribute to veterans, an Honors rifle detail, and the playing of Taps.

The cold weather only emphasized the message of sacrifice. It pained faces and ears before numbing them during the short ceremony, reminding attendees of just one of the many hardships our military suffers through in defense of our country.

