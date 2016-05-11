VOLLEYBALL: Lady Cats take first place in tournament

Photo by Angela Barton -- Front, from left, Abby Cole, MaKayla Lewis, Kylie Taylor, Kasey Richards, and Kimrey Krewson. Back, Maddy Cole, Maggie Cline, Grace Bonnell, Abagail Moncrief, coach Angela Barton, Kylie Ingram, Kamryn Barnes, Ashley Creek, assistant coach Hali Littrell, and manager Anjeni Morrell.

September 20, 2018

Submitted by Allison Lewis

Athletics Director

 

Pool play:

Licking defeats Mountain Grove JV 25-14, 25-10. The team had seven aces, 19 kills, two blocks, 14 assists and 17 digs.

Licking defeats Thayer 25-9, 25-15. The team had 10 aces, 22 kills, 15 assists and 16 digs.

Licking splits with Cabool 22-25, 25-17. The team had seven aces, 16 kills, six blocks, 13 assists and 24 digs.

Licking defeats Neosho 25-22, 25-19. The team had six aces, 21 kills, three blocks, 17 assists and 34 digs.

Licking finished first in pool play and earned a bye for bracket play. Cabool finished second and Neosho third. In the other pool, Mountain Grove finished first in their pool with Salem second and Ava third.

Photo submitted by Allison Lewis — Licking JH girls take second in the Texas County volleyball tournament in Licking Sept. 8.

Bracket Play:

Salem took Neosho to three sets, but lost. Cabool defeated Ava.

Licking defeated Neosho in semi-finals 25-7, 25-15. The team had eight aces, 27 kills, four blocks, 22 assists and 34 digs.

Licking defeats Cabool in championship 25-16, 25-18. The team had 11 aces, 18 kills, eight blocks, 16 assists and 32 digs.

The Wildcats did a fantastic job throughout the day. We had one player throwing up court side and another sprained her ankle in the second set of championship match-but they are a close knit team and they compensate for one another very well.  I am so very proud of their work ethic and how they work together.

The Wildcats are 10-0 with one tie for the season. This week they will play St. James and Plato.

Photo submitted by Allison Lewis — Summersville junior high girls take first in the Texas County volleyball tournament in Licking Sept. 8.

