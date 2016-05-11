VOLLEYBALL: Lady Cats take first place in tournament

Submitted by Allison Lewis

Athletics Director

Pool play:

Licking defeats Mountain Grove JV 25-14, 25-10. The team had seven aces, 19 kills, two blocks, 14 assists and 17 digs.

Licking defeats Thayer 25-9, 25-15. The team had 10 aces, 22 kills, 15 assists and 16 digs.

Licking splits with Cabool 22-25, 25-17. The team had seven aces, 16 kills, six blocks, 13 assists and 24 digs.

Licking defeats Neosho 25-22, 25-19. The team had six aces, 21 kills, three blocks, 17 assists and 34 digs.

Licking finished first in pool play and earned a bye for bracket play. Cabool finished second and Neosho third. In the other pool, Mountain Grove finished first in their pool with Salem second and Ava third.

Bracket Play:

Salem took Neosho to three sets, but lost. Cabool defeated Ava.

Licking defeated Neosho in semi-finals 25-7, 25-15. The team had eight aces, 27 kills, four blocks, 22 assists and 34 digs.

Licking defeats Cabool in championship 25-16, 25-18. The team had 11 aces, 18 kills, eight blocks, 16 assists and 32 digs.

The Wildcats did a fantastic job throughout the day. We had one player throwing up court side and another sprained her ankle in the second set of championship match-but they are a close knit team and they compensate for one another very well. I am so very proud of their work ethic and how they work together.

The Wildcats are 10-0 with one tie for the season. This week they will play St. James and Plato.