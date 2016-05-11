VOLLEYBALL: Licking volleyball overpowers St. James

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Coming off of the Cabool Tournament, the Lady Cats were fatigued coming into Monday night’s game. Grace Bonnell was also missing, as she sprained her ankle in the tournament, and was out for this St. James game and possibly for tonight’s (Thursday) Plato game. The Lady Cats were still able to dominate the St. James Tigers in two games. They came out strong in the first set, quickly overpowering the Tigers 25-7. The fatigue showed in the second set, but they persevered for a 25-21 win. The team’s record has increased to 11-0 for the season.

Junior varsity also pulled out a win with scores of 25-14 and 29-27 against St. James Sept. 17.