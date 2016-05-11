Volleyball Licking vs Steelville

By Ange Hamilton

The evening started off with the JV winning the first set against Steelville 25 – 19. The Ladies played well during the first match with Kiley Ingram winning a point with a block. There were a lot of intense moments with long rallies leading the ladies to finally win points. There were also errors made at the net which over all in the first match resulted in a win.

The second JV match was just as riveting. There were fewer points made and unfortunately more errors in the set, this resulted in a loss by our Lady Wildcats JV team of 15-25.

As the varsity game started, Abby Cole opened by serving an ace. When Maddy came up for service she had back to back aces during the first set resulting in a 25-12 win. Abby Cole had several aces during the night as well as Maddy Cole and Maggie Cline.

In the second set Moncrief won several points from the net. As a team the Lady Wildcats won the second set 25- 13. I believe there was some fun. At one point a referee made a call that left the coach laughing. The referee did turn around and explain the call to a group of students who were behind the referee.