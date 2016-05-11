Wednesday crash claims life of Houston teen

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Connor D. Clifton, 19, of Houston, was involved in a single vehicle accident on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The accident occurred at 11:50 p.m. on Highway 63, 5 miles south of Houston. Clifton was southbound, when his 2008 Chevrolet 2500 truck traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned several times. Clifton was ejected from the vehicle, and was pronounced deceased by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater at 12:59 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 28, the Houston Tigers football team faced the Ava Bears at the Bears’ Homecoming game. The community of Ava showed their winning spirit by observing a moment of silence for Connor Clifton. Following this, they collected donations for the Clifton family. Some people consider Missouri fly-over country, but this compassion and caring exhibited by a “rival” team shows that it is truly a wonderful place to live.

Clifton’s fatality accident was the 32nd for Troop G this year, compared to 20 this time in 2017.