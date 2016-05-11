What Constitutional Carry Means to You

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

Missouri legislators voted to override Nixon’s veto of SB 656, making Missouri the 10th state to allow citizens to carry a concealed weapon without seeking a Carrying a Concealed Weapon permit (CCW). The law that went into effect on January 1 has caused a mixed reaction among Missouri citizens. While the bill has been called the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the language of SB 656 contains other changes to existing Missouri legislation including the Castle Law Doctrine.

SB 656 creates an option for Missouri citizens who wish to carry a concealed weapon: a person can seek to obtain a CCW and carry concealed, or they may choose not to obtain a permit and carry concealed so long as they are in compliance with regulations outlined in section 571.030 RSMo. The bill encountered resistance initially when Gov. Nixon vetoed the legislation, objecting that it would eliminate the checks that county sheriffs have on who may carry a concealed weapon. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Eric Burlison, wrote to The Post Dispatch saying “The fact is the CCW permit will remain in place for sheriffs to issue to citizens, allowing them extended privileges of where a citizen can carry, including churches and across state lines.” According to the bill, all current requirements for obtaining firearms are still in effect.

“Constitutional Carry is only applicable to Missouri (other states require a CCW permit to lawfully carry concealed for a Missouri resident), which is why the existing permit process was streamlined/left in place; for reciprocity.” Rep. Robert Ross told The Licking News “I believe that more law abiding individuals will choose to carry concealed as a matter of convenience. Crime always has, and always will continue; although we’re likely to see reductions when criminals are faced with the increased likelihood that their next potential victim is armed and willing to protect themselves/their family.”

While many of the bill’s opponents reside in larger counties with higher population densities, residents of Texas County seem to be supportive of the measures passed by the legislature in October. The bill’s impact locally remains unseen but Licking Police Chief Scott Lindsey is optimistic. “I don’t expect this to impact us at all” said Chief Lindsey. “I don’t believe there will be an increase in crime, and maybe there will be deterrent effect.” Currently, Licking has seen low numbers of gun related violence and Chief Lindsey believes that it will continue this way.

“I would encourage people to educate themselves on how to responsibly use a firearm in self-defense,” Chief Lindsey added. “I think people will seek that training on their own if they are going to take on the responsibility of carrying a concealed weapon.” Firearm training classes are still being offered around the county, and current estimates speculate that there will be little change in demand for firearm training and certification. While the bill allows for concealed carry without a permit, people with a CCW permit have greater protection under the current and new laws and their permits may be valid in other states the accept the Missouri CCW permit.

Other provisions in the bill include a modification to the current Castle Law doctrine also known as the “Stand Your Ground” law. In previous versions of the law, only a person who owns or leases private property may use lethal force in self-defense or the defense of others against a person who unlawfully enters or attempts to enter the property. The act now provides that deadly force may be also be used by someone who occupies private property with the permission of the property owner. Another notable change is the duty to retreat provisions. The new act provides that a person no longer has a duty to retreat.

CCW Requirements:

To obtain a CCW. Individuals must undergo firearms safety training of at least eight hours and pass a background check

s other requirements:

19 years of age, unless in the military.

Military members must be 18.

A resident of Missouri. Non-resident permits are issued to military members and their spouses.

A United States citizen.

Not convicted or pleaded guilty or nolo contendere to a felony.

Have no weapons related misdemeanors or convictions.

Have not been convicted within the last five years of a violent misdemeanor.

Have not been convicted of two or more misdemeanors related to DWIs, possession or abuse of controlled substances within the last five years.

Not be a fugitive.

Not currently charged with a felony.

Not have been dishonorably discharged from the military.

Have not been judged mentally incompetent within the last five years.

Have not been the respondent for a valid full order of protection.

Quick Facts: