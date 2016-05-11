Wildcats suffer loss against Hartville

Submitted by Harv Antle

Hartville 6, Licking 3

HARTVILLE — The Licking Wildcats lost consecutive games for the first time this fall when they dropped a 6-3 decision at Hartville on Friday.

Licking seized a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and led 3-1 going to the bottom of the second. Hartville responded with two runs to tie the game and Licking never led again.

The Wildcats’ bats went silent and Hartville put up three runs in the fourth to finish the scoring. Licking fell to 14-4 with the setback.

Michael Milhizer started and took the Wildcat loss. In three and two-thirds innings, he gave five earned runs on four hits and five walks.

Carter Rinne was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Licking. Cainan Hutsell and Wilson Murray both singled as the Wildcats mustered only three hits.

Hartville won the JV game 1-0. Licking’s offense struggled managing just one hit, that off the bat of Kaiden Wantland. The JV ‘Cats finished the fall with a record of 4-4-2.

Dixon 7, Licking 2

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats closed out the home portion of their fall schedule with a 7-2 loss to DIxon on Thursday.

One inning swung the game when Dixon batted around and scored six runs in the fourth. Connor Medlock absorbed the loss for Licking and was charged with all seven runs on nine hits over four and one-third innings.

Carter Rinne kept the game within reach with two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief in which he did not permit a hit. The Wildcats couldn’t close the gap though and fell to 14-3 on the season.

Rinne was 1-for-3 with a run scored for Licking. Reece Derrickson had an RBI single and Wilson Murray went 1-for-3.

Licking is the 2nd seed in the Frisco League Tournament, scheduled for next week. There, a potential rematch with Dixon looms if the seeds hold.

In Thursday’s JV game, the JV Cats fell 9-3. Spencer Rogers started and took the loss, giving eight runs (two earned) over two innings.

Wilson Murray went 1-for-2 with an RBI to front the JV offensive attack. Levi Cantrell reached safely three times and scored a run as the JV Cats fell to 4-3-2 for the fall.

Licking 11, Plato 4

PLATO — The Licking Wildcats took down the Plato Eagles on Tuesday night 11-4 in Plato.

The Wildcats (14-2) scored first and led 3-1 after the first two frames. Licking widened the gap with two runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Reece Derrickson doubled in two runs in the seventh to put Licking in front 11-1. Plato rallied for three of its own in the bottom of the seventh, but Hunter Krewson weathered the storm and closed out the Wildcat win.

Wilson Murray started and went the first six innings for the win. The Licking sophomore scattered seven hits, fanned six, and walked one.

Seth Farris spurred the Wildcat offense with a 3-for-4 night. Gideon Antle doubled and scored three runs in a 2-for-2 performance, Cainan Hutsell collected two hits and an RBI.

The JV Cats made it a sweep for Licking with a 6-1 victory in the JV game. Landon Medlock was the winning pitcher, going two innings with one run allowed on one hit.

Wilson Murray singled, scored a run, and knocked in a run to lead the offense. Medlock singled and scored, and Kevan Monds was 1-for-1 with a run scored for the JV Cats who improved to 4-2-2 with the win.