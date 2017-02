PHELPS COUNTY – Work to remove diesel fuel spilled during a recent traffic crash along Interstate 44 in Phelps County will close one westbound lane of I-44 at mile marker 172.8 east of the Pulaski County line. The lane will be closed from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.

MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers during the work.