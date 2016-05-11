XC teams compete at Capital City/win at Mtn. Grove

Submitted by Heather Hawn

Licking high school boys cross-country teams compete at Capital City Challenge, win at Mountain Grove

The cross-country teams ran Saturday at the Capital City Challenge. Medaling for the varsity boys’ team was Keegan Black, who was fifth place with a time of 17:33.52. Also running for the boys team were JB Huff, who placed twenty-sixth with a time of 19:10.87, Chance Campbell was forty-fourth with a time of 20:54.04, Jacob Huff was fifty-fourth with a time of 21:28.95, Conner Degon was sixty-sixth with a time of 22:26.10, and Markus Record was seventy-second with a time of 23:21.07. The team placed eighth overall.

Running for the varsity girls’ team were Kasey Richards, who was twenty-ninth with a time of 25:22.77, Kyra Taylor was thirty-seventh with a time of 27:53.51, Jordan Krewson was forty-sixth with a time of 30:05.40, and Sara Taber was fifty-fifth with a time of 36:44.26.

Running for the junior varsity boys were Randall Hock who was ninth with a time of 24:19.23, Cade Richards who placed twenty-first with a time of 25:51.41, Conner McLeod was twenty-second with a time of 26:13.58, Clifford Hawn was twenty-third with a time of 26:22.48, and Clayton Lewis was twenty-fourth with a time of 26:24.51. The junior varsity boys team were third out of Class 2 teams. All of the teams will continue in competition this week at our home meet, which begins at 4 p.m. Thursday at Deer Lick Park.

The Licking high school varsity boys and junior varsity boys won the cross country meet at Mountain Grove Tuesday, Sept. 25. Senior Keegan Black won the meet, running a time of 16:59.31. Also running for the varsity team were JB Huff sixth place with a time of 18:18.57, Chance Campbell tenth with a time of 19:07.56, Kasen Monds eleventh place with a time of 19:08.73, Jacob Huff nineteenth with a time of 20:18.90, Tyler Chambers twenty-fourth place with a time of 20:37.43, and Markus Record thirty-second place with a time of 23:10.25. Running for the junior varsity boys team and medaling were third place Connor Degon with a time of 9:46.11, fourth place Clayton Lewis with a time of 9:57.29, fifth place Cade Richards with a time of 9:57.63, sixth place Randall Hock with a time of 9:58.12, and Connor McLeod finished with a time of 11:01.91. Running for the girls’ team were Sara Taber who was twenty-eighth in the varsity race, with a time of 37:24.74, and Tiana Lewis ran in the junior varsity race, and was eighth with a time of 16:13.32.