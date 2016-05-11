2017 Rural Electric Youth Tour

By Heather Satterfield

High school juniors from across Intercounty Electric’s service territory gathered in the auditorium at the cooperative’s Licking office on Saturday, March 25, 2017 to compete for an all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. Each school submitted their top three essay winners to compete; one student from each school is eligible to win the trip to Washington D.C and the two runners up win an all expenses paid trip to a leadership conference in Jefferson City. One by one, each student is interviewed on topics relating to rural electric cooperatives and Intercounty. The competition was intense as each school was represented by highly motivated and intelligent students. A congratulations is due to all of these juniors as they should truly be proud of their accomplishments as tomorrow’s leaders.

The first place winners to the Washington D.C. trip this coming June are as follows: Houston, Natalie Caldwell; Plato, April Bean; Salem, Baylee Bilyeu; Cabool, Adam Block; Rolla, Hannah Strain; Summersville, Lanie Kirkman; Mountain Grove, Jayden Jordan; and Saint James, Hunter Watson.

The winners for the Jefferson City trip are: Licking, Skylor Wilson; Houston, Grady Todd and Jessica Schivitz; Plato, Rachel Spencer and Mara Freeman; Salem, Quin Blankenship and Cory Gamblin; Cabool, Jessica Rhodes; Rolla, Coleman Brainard; Summersville, Aurora Cote and Sarah Woolsey; Mountain Grove, Brooke Reed; and Saint James, Kennedy Fane and Mackenzie Rodgers.

(PHOTO – Skylor Wilson, of Licking, will travel to Jefferson City this summer to the Youth Leadership Conference.)