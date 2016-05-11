2nd Annual Youth Big Buck Winners

The 2nd Annual Youth Big Buck contest hosted by Miller Glass of Rolla and Outdoor Vigilantes TV was a huge success. There were 28 entries from multiple counties in the Ozark region. Entries were accepted at Miller Glass of Rolla on October 28 and 29.

Lucas Keene, age 14, of Marthasville, took first place. His rack came in at a total gross score of 158 inches. He won the grand prize of a New Savage Axis XP Youth, bolt action .243 deer rifle with a detachable box mag, ACCU trigger and 3x9x40 scope donated by Nick Guns in Washington, Mo. and a free deer shoulder mount donated by Big Piney Taxidermy.

Gage Klossner, age 14, came in second with a total gross score of 146 inches. He won a Hoyt Ignite Compound Bow fully equipped from Oak Grove Archery and NU 2 U Auto Sales and a new Browning Phantom Ground Blind from Alps Outdoors.

Coming in third was 9-year-old Jayden Goodrich of Rolla. He had a total gross score of 139-1/2 inches. He won a Hoyt Ignite Compound Bow fully equipped from Oak Grove Archery and NU 2 U Auto Sales and and Extreme Camo Back Pack from Alps Outdoors.

A complete list of winners is available at Miller Glass of Rolla’s Facebook page. We especially thank our sponsors: Big Piney Taxidermy – Licking, Nick’s Guns – Washington, Alps Outdoors, Oak Grove Archery – Sullivan, New 2 U Auto Sales – Sullivan, Bean Creek outdoor Products – Licking, Sign Dimensions – Rolla, Scenic Rivers Taxidermy – Salem.