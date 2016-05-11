SAMPLE BALLOTS – April 4, 2017

March 31, 2017

NOTICE OF ELECTION
CITY OF LICKING
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the City of Licking, Missouri, that the General Election for the purpose of electing city officials as they appear on the sample ballot will be held in said city on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock am and closing at 7:00 o’clock pm. Polling place will be at the Licking Vote District, Fox Fire Station Community Room, 115 Old Salem Rd., Licking, Missouri.

OFFICIAL BALLOT
CITY OF LICKING
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line comp1eJ.e the arrow(s) pointing to your choices), like this <- ->,
CANDIDATES; Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

MAYOR
(VOTE FOR ONE) (TWO YEAR TERM)
KEITH CANTRELL

ALDERMAN WARD I
(VOTE FOR ONE) (TWO YEAR TERM)
DANNY WADE

ALDERMAN – WARD II
(VOTE POR ONE) (TWO YEAR TERM)
GREGORY GREEN

Done by direction of the’ City of Licking, Renee Keaton, City Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
LICKING REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. R-8
TEXAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Licking R-8 School District of Texas County, State of Missouri, that an election in said district will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock. am and ending at 7:00  o’clock pm. Said election will be held to choose by ballot three board members for a term of three years who shall  serve as members of the Board of Education of said school district.  Polling place for Texas County voters win be at the following locations:

Licking Vote District
Fox fire Station
Boone, Lynch II & Sherrill

Raymondville Vote District
Community Bldg @ Fairgrounds     185 Park St.
Polling place for Phelps County voters will be at the following location. First Baptist Church- Edgar Springs, MO

OFFICIAL BALLOT

LICKING R-8 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF TEXAS COUNTY
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(S) pointing to your choice(S), like this <- ->.
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided, A person must be a “Declared  Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

BOARD MEMBERS
(VOTE FOR THREE) (THREE YEAR TERM)

BUDDY M. BRAZIER, III        <- ->
BARBARA E. RODGERS         <- ->
BRAD SMITH                          <- ->
MIKE HAMMOND                   <- ->
CASSIE INGRAM                    <- ->
ALAN QUICK                          <- ->
JASON STONE                         <- ->
MARK MITCHELL                  <- ->
JOHN HUFF                             <- ->
BRADLEY ROBERTSON         <- ->

Done by  order of the Licking R-8 Board of Education by Brad Smith President
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
SHERRILL TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday. April 4, 2017

In compliance with the election laws of the State of Missouri, notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Sherrill Township of Texas County, Missouri, that the General Election of said township will be held on Tuesday the 4th day of April 2017, beginning at six o’clock am and closing at seven o’clock pm of said day to vote upon the following township officials.

Polling place will be at the following vote district in Texas County:

Licking Vote District
Fox Fire Station 115, Old Salem Rd, Licking

OFFICIAL BALLOT
SHERRILL TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 14, 2017

 INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->.
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided, A person must be a “Declared Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

BOARD MEMBER
(VOTE FOR TWO) (TWO YEAR TERM)

ROY OGDEN                           <- ->
BEN AKERS                            <- ->
RODNEY L. SULLINS             <- ->

Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
PLATO REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. R-5
TEXAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Plato R-5 School District of Texas County, State of Missouri, that an election in said district will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock am and ending at 7:00 o’clock pm. Said election will be held to choose by ballot three board members who shall serve as members of tile Board of Education of said school district for a term of three years each, Polling places for Texas County voters will  be at the following Vote District locations:

Roby Vote District
Citizens Center-NWTC
Roubidoux I & Roubidoux II

Success Vote District
Success School Gym
Upton I

Fairview Vote District
Fairview Pentecostal Church
Upton II

Licking Vote District
Fox Fire Station
Boone

Polling place for Laclede County voters will be at the Nebo Precinct, Gasconade Township (Pine Creek Baptist Church) and Gasconade Precinct, Gasconade Township (Drynob Maintenance Facility).

Polling place for Pulaski County voters will be at the Big Piney Precinct (Palace Union Church).

Polling place for Wright County voters will be at the Montgomery Township Precinct (Manes School Building).

OFFICIAL BALLOT
PLATO R-5 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF TEXAS COUNTY
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->.

PROPOSITION OR QUESTIONS: If you are in FAVOR of the proposition or question, complete the arrow next to the word YES. If you are opposed to the proposition or question, complete the arrow next to the word NO.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

PROPOSITION K.I.D.S
Shall the Board of Education of the Plato R-5 School District, Missouri, be authorized to increase the operating tax levy ceiling of the District by $0.3300 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation in order to provide funds for the construction, equipping, furnishing and betterment of school facilities including, without limitation, a vocational center/agricultural building; safety and security measures at all school buildings; technology upgrades; heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the gymnasium; and to meet the additional operating needs of the District?

(If this proposition is approved, the adjusted operating levy of the District is estimated to increase by $0.3300 from $2.8600, currently, to $3.1900 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the 2017 Tax Year and will be applied to the assessed valuation each year thereafter.)

YES                                        <- ->
NO                                          <- ->

Done by order of the Plato R-5 Board of Education by: Penny Morrison, Secretary
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
VILLAGE OF PLATO
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Village of Plato, Missouri, that the General Election for the purpose of electing village officials as they appear on the sample ballot will be held in said city on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock am and closing at 7:00 o’clock pm.

Polling place will be at the following vote district in Texas County:

Roby Vote District
Citizens Center-Northwest Texas County, 12274 Hwy, 32 Roby

OFFICIAL BALLOT
VILLAGE OF PLATO
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

 INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->.

CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.

WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided. A person must be a “Declared Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

VILLAGE TRUSTEE
(VOTE FOR THREE) (TWO YEAR TERM)

H.T. DANDRIDGE                  <- ->
THERESA RYAN                    <- ->
ROSEMARY L. STUART        <- ->

Done by direction of the Village of Plato, H. T. Dandridge, Acting Village Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
VILLAGE OF RAYMONDVILLE
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the Village of Raymondville, Missouri, that the General Election for the purpose of electing village officials as they appear on the sample ballot will be held in said city on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock am and closing at 7:00 o’clock pm.

OFFICIAL BALLOT
PLATO R-5 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF TEXAS COUNTY
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

 INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->.
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.X
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided. A person must be a “Declared Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT
VILLAGE TRUSTEE
VOTE FOR THREE) (TWO YEAR TERM)

DENNIS GROSE                    <- ->
DONALD BARTON JR.         <- ->

Done by direction of the Village of Raymondville, Debbie Schweighauser, Village Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
OZARK TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

In compliance with the election laws of the State of Missouri, notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Ozark Township of Texas County, Missouri, that the General Election of said township will be held on Tuesday the 4th day of April. 2017, beginning at six o’clock am and closing at seven o’clock pm of said day to vote upon the following township officials.

Polling place will be at the following vote district in Texas County;

Raymondville Vote District
Community Bldg @ Fairgrounds 185 Park St, Raymondville

OFFICIAL BALLOT
OZARK TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, Apri1 4, 2017

INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->.
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT
BOARD MEMBER
(VOTE FOR TWO) (TWO YEAR. TERM)

ROGER HALSTEAD         <- ->

Done by order of the Ozark Township Board Deidra McAfee, Ozark Township Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
TEXAS COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT #1
TEXAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the County of Texas and the County of Pulaski, that the general election to elect one director for a term of three years for Texas County Public Water Supply District #1 will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at six o’clock am and ending at seven o’clock pm. Said election will be held to choose by ballot one board member for a term of three years in Sub-District #5,

Polling place for Texas County voters will be at the following locations:

Licking Vote District
Fox Fire Station
Boone and Lynch II

Roby Vote District
Citizens Center-NWTC
Roubidoux I and Roubidoux II

Success Vote District
Success School Gym
Lynch I and Upton II

Houston Vote District
Houston Storm Shelter
Piney

Polling place to Pulaski County voters will be at the following location:

Big Piney Precinct (Palace Union Church)

OFFICIAL BALLOT
TEXAS COUNTY PUBLIC WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT #1
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided, A person must be a “Declared Write-In Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

FOR DIRECTOR – SUB~DISTRICT #5
(VOTE FOR ONE) (THREE YEAR TERM)

JANE LEAR                            <- ->
DAVID EK                               <- ->

Done by order of Texas County Water Supply District #1, Natalin Fletcher, District Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

HOUSTON REORGANIZED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. R-1
TEXAS COUNTY, MISSOURI
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 14, 2017

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Houston R-l School District of Texas County, State of Missouri, that an election in said district will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, beginning at 6:00 o’clock am and ending at 7:00 o’clock pm. Said election will be held to choose by ballot three board members who shall serve as members of the Board of Education of said school district for a term of three years each.

Polling place for Texas County voters will be at the following locations:

Cabool Vote District
Cabool High School Gym
Cass I

Houston Vote District
Houston Storm Shelter, Piney and Cass II

Licking Vote District
 Fox Fire Station
Lynch III

Fairview Vote District
Fairview Pentecostal Church
Morris & Upton II
Raymondville Vote District             Community Bldg @ Fairgrounds
Ozark

OFFICIAL BALLOT

HOUSTON R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT OF TEXAS COUNTY
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->
CANDIDATES; Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.  WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided. A person must be a “Declared Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT
BOARD MEMBERS
(VOTE FOR THREE) (THREE YEAR TERM)

JO ELLEN HOLLAND              <- ->
SAMUEL L. (SAM) KELLEY    <- ->
LISA SCOTT                            <- ->
CHRISTIE K. KOCH                <- ->
DARREN PAUL ICE                <- ->
TIMOTHY DARIN MALAM    <- ->

Done by order of the Board of Education of Houston R-1 School District by: Tanya Bathon, Executive Secretary
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
ROUBIDOUX TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

In compliance with the election laws of the State of Missouri, notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Roubidoux Township of Texas County, Missouri, that the General Election of said township will be held on Tuesday the 4th day of April, 2017, beginning at six o’clock am and closing at seven o’clock pm of said day to vote upon the following township officials.

Polling place will be at the following vote district in Texas County:

Roby Vote District
Citizens Center, 11274 HWY 32, Roby

OFFICIAL BALLOT

ROUBIDOUX TOWNSHIP
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTION TO VOTERS
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(s) pointing to your choice(s), like this <- ->
CANDIDATE: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the Candidate for whom you wish to vote. WRITE IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

CLERK
(VOTE FOR ONE) (TWO YEAR TERM)

 ________________          <- ->

Done by order of the Roubidoux Township board  Ashley Richards, Roubidoux Township Clerk
Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri

 

NOTICE OF ELECTION
TEXAS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

In compliance with the election laws of the state of Missouri, notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of the County of Texas, that the general election to elect three trustees for a term of four years to the Texas County Health Board will be held on the 4th day of April 2017, between the hours of six o’clock am and until seven o’clock pm. Polling places will be in the following vote districts locations:

Licking
Fox Fire Station – Community Room
115 Old Salem Rd., Licking
Boone, Lynch II and Sherrill

Raymondville
Community Bldg. @ Fairgrounds
183 Park St. Raymondville
Jackson and Ozark

Summersville
Summersville High School “Old” Gym
525 Rogers Ave., Summersville
Carroll, Current & Date

Houston
Houston Storm Shelter
191 N. 1st St. (Pine St. Entrance) Houston Piney, Cass II

Cabool
Cabool High School Gym
(New Gym) Burdine, Cass I & Sargent

Dunn
Mtn. Grove Mission
10410 E. Bus 60, Mtn. Grove
Clinton

Success
Success School Gym
10341 Hwy 17, Success
Lynch I and Upton I

Roby
Citizens Center Northwest Texas County
12274 Hwy. 32 Roby
Roubidoux I & Roubidoux II

Fairview
Fairview Pentecostal Church
6584 Hwy. M. Cabool
Morris & Upton II

Clear Springs
Clear Springs Community Building
1998 Bradford Rd. Willow Springs
Pierce

 

OFFICIAL BALLOT
TEXAS COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Municipal Election Day
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

INSTRUCTIONS TO VOTERS:
To vote, with one line complete the arrow(S) pointing to your choice(S), like this ßà
CANDIDATES: Complete the arrow opposite the name of the candidate for whom you wish to vote.
WRITE-IN: To vote for a person whose name is not on the ballot, write his or her name in the blank space provided for such purposes and complete the arrow opposite the space provided, A person must be a “Declared Write-in Candidate” in order for the vote to be counted.

DO NOT FOLD YOUR BALLOT

BOARD MEMBERS
(VOTE FOR THREE) (FOUR YEAR TERM)

J. SMITH                                 <- ->
MADELINE MILLER           <- ->
KIRBY HOLMES                   <- ->
DAVID TURNER                   <- ->
_______________            <- ->

Done by order of the Texas County Commission. Laura Crowley, County Clerk & Election Authority of Texas County, Missouri.
(Published in The Licking News March 23, and 30, 2017)

*