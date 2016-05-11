4-H: Making Plans for their Club and Community

By Abby Terrill

The Licking 4-H Club had their second meeting of 2017 on February 9th, at 6:00 p.m. at the Licking Elementary Cafeteria.

The 4-H Arts and Crafts project group met before the meeting to make Valentine’s Day cards for the local nursing home. Some of our club members delivered the cards to the residents on the following Sunday afternoon.

Our Guest Speaker of the evening was Dr. Cory Offutt. Dr. Offutt spoke about what medical necessities to carry on a hike, how to wrap a sprained wrist or ankle, the best way to remove a tick, and the best thing for a cut.

The committees for this year all met. Each member has to be on one committee. Members of the Community Service Committee are planning on doing a canned food drive and picking-up trash around the park. The Fundraiser and Donation Committee talked about a 50/50 raffle and a 4-H cookbook. The Health and Safety Committee discussed about having a CPR Clinic and information on First Aid. Our Texas County Fair Board Ambassador Committee members are working on ideas for fundraisers.

Following the meeting, Sherri Lay provided a demonstration on how to show a rabbit. Many 4:H participants choose smaller animals for their projects.

On February 11th, our 4-H members traveled to Faith Fellowship Church in Houston to participate in workshops put on by the University of Missouri Extension. At the Make It and Take It workshop, local 4-H youth members were able to complete and take it projects. Our volunteers and 4-H parents/guardians learned how to build effective relationships, and gained insight on different personality types and how to get along with them. 4-H officer and Leadership Training was held to enable leaders to learn more about their role and responsibilities of being a club officers. A Shooter Sport Safety Workshop was held all day, covering the safety of shooting guns, archery, and handling in competition. Thank you to University of Missouri Extension and Instructors for coordinating the workshop.

The Licking 4-H Club meets the second Thursday of every month. The next club meeting will be on March 9th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Licking Elementary School Cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to attend; we have many projects to choose from. For more information, check out the Licking 4-H Club Facebook page, or email Serena Hagler at shagler@licking.k12.mo.us. Hope to see you there!