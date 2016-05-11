Auxiliary honors Bettie Hill

VFW Auxiliary Post 6337 honored Bettie Hill with a plaque at their Dec. 19 meeting. They were recognizing Hill for her generous donation of office chairs done in memory of her sister Melba June Hayes.

Hill joined the Auxiliary on July 22, 1992 under her late husband, Wilmer Hill. She became a lifetime member March 15, 1993.

Hill has been an active member of the Auxiliary. She has served as President numerous times, as well as holding most other positions throughout her years as member.