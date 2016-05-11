By Molly Shelton

Another year has come around for Texas County Library (TCL). What a wonderful year it has been! We’ve begun construction on the Cabool Library. Soon it will be more spacious and newly updated like our Summersville branch. We are looking forward to it opening in Summer 2017.

We all had incredible summer reading programs for the children of Texas County that culminated with the popular American Ninja Warriors visiting and letting the kids go through an obstacle course. The book club for adults was revived this year as well. The group has enjoyed meeting and discussing many different books.

TCL has a lot of new exciting things planned for 2017. We plan on offering a lot more adult programs as well as continuing our amazing children’s programs. We would like to thank all the patrons for supporting the library in 2016. It was truly a great year and we look forward to an even better one in 2017.

Cabool Branch: Cabool is currently closed for renovations. However, there is an alternative pickup/dropoff location set up at People’s Community Bank every Friday from 9 a.m.- Noon. You can call in requests to any of the other Texas County Library locations.

Licking Branch : Licking Friends of the Library purchased book bags to sell to patrons. They are located at all of the branches. Each bag sells for $3, the money helps support the various programs at the library.

Houston Branch: Moms: Looking for something to do with your kids during the cold weather? Join us each week for story time Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. We have stories and crafts for children of all ages!

Summersville: Summersville will be having the annual Princess Tea Party on January 21 at 11 a.m. Children can dress up and enjoy crafts, snacks, and some very special princesses!

New Arrivals:

Fiction: The education of Dixie Dupree by Donna Everhart, The Season of Us by Holly Chamberlin, One More Day by Kelly Simmons

Mystery: That Darkness by Lisa Black, Deadly Jewels by Jeanette de Beauvoir, The Exiled by Christopher Charles

Junior: The Last Star by Rick Yancey, The Crayons’ Book of Numbers by Drew Daywalt, The Littlest Angel by Charles Tazewell.