Cast call for To Kill A Mockingbird

The Willow Springs Theater Guild will hold auditions for “To Kill A Mockingbird”, Saturday, August 19th @ 11 A.M. & Sunday, August 20th @ 2 P.M. at the historic Star Theater in Willow Springs. This play promises to bring to life the famous novel by Harper Lee written in the 1900’s. We are encouraging all young and young at heart, first time and veteran actors to take part in this heartwarming story that takes place in the south in the 30’s. The performance dates are in mid-November. The play is under the direction of Sara Sydow, an experienced and talented stage performer. For more information contact Jane Bailey @ 417-469-2588. There are 25 in the cast with speaking and non-speaking parts. We are also seeking off stage individuals.