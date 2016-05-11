Christmas Cheer: Lions Club Donation

December 22, 2016

The Licking Lions Club helped to make Christmas a little cheerier for a local family with 3 school age children. Delivering gifts at the Licking Elementary School are (L-R) Licking Lions Shannon Smith, Curt Hugenot, Scott Lindsey and Tammy Sullins.

