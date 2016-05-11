Correction

Garrett reflects on career

When commenting about the Prosecuting Attorney salary increases: The salary of $56,000.00 for a part time P.A. jumped to $96,000.00 when Mike Anderson became full time and jumped four more times while Anderson was P.A. Mike’s ending salary was $125,287.00. Parke Stevens Jr. starting salary when he was first elected in 2015 was $134,333.00 and was $135,727.00 in 2016.

The article also stated the plaque Garrett was awarded was from the Commissioners and Judge Doug Gaston. In reality it was a Resolution from the Missouri State Senate and was signed by Mike Cunningham.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience.