Correction

December 30, 2016

Garrett reflects on career

When commenting about the Prosecuting Attorney salary increases:  The salary of $56,000.00 for a part time P.A. jumped to $96,000.00 when Mike Anderson became full time and jumped four more times while Anderson was P.A. Mike’s ending salary was $125,287.00.  Parke Stevens Jr. starting salary when he was first elected in 2015 was $134,333.00 and was $135,727.00 in 2016.

The article also stated the plaque Garrett was awarded was from the Commissioners and Judge Doug Gaston. In reality it was a Resolution from the Missouri State Senate and was signed by Mike Cunningham.

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Correction"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*