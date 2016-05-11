Corrections

Outdated material. In the July 13th edition of The Licking News the Senior Center Happenings article was a little outdated. An unfortunate layout error used a piece published earlier this year. We are sorry for the mix-up, and any inconvenience it may have caused.

Left out of Licking Downtown. In the July 13th edition of The Licking News some information was omitted or incorrect. The track letters are available at TJ’s Flowers, not TJ’s Flea Market. The Annual Draft Horse Pull was omitted from the coming event line up. The Draft Horse Pull will be August 19, 2017 at the Rodeo Grounds in Licking.