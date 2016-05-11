Department of Corrections to undergo overhaul

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

After a series of backlashes due to mounting lawsuits, the Department of Corrections will be undergoing personnel changes at the beginning of 2017. After the news that the director of the Missouri Department of Corrections was stepping down from his position, Governor-Elect Eric Greitens has issued a statement in which he named his pick for the new DOC director. “I’m honored to announce that Anne Precythe has accepted our offer to serve as the next Director of the Department of Corrections for the State of Missouri.” Precythe has been a lifelong corrections employee in North Carolina.

George Lombardi, the current director of the DOC released an internal memo in December to employees of the department announcing his resignation in January of 2017. The statement came after a story broke from The Pitch which articulated alleged abuse endured by DOC employees.

In what has been called “a culture of harassment and retaliation in Missouri’s prisons,” Lombardi has been under pressure by state officials. “We cannot and will not tolerate what appears to be a pervasive culture of sexual harassment that is also costing taxpayers millions of dollars,” said Rep. Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff. “My colleagues and I will work with our new governor to ensure this kind of inappropriate behavior is not allowed within any part of our state government.”

The Department of Corrections reportedly paid over 4 million dollars within the first 6 months of the year in settlements to employees who experienced harassment and retaliation. “[Lombardi] knew it was taking place and nothing was being done,” Rep. Paul Fitzwater, R-Potosi said of the allegations. “Someone dropped the ball here. I don’t know why we were not told. I know there needs to be some changes.” House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, asked that Richardson appoint a special committee to investigate the matter and “hold department leaders accountable and recommend corrective action.”

Austin Chambers, the senior advisor for Greitens told the St. Louis Post Dispatch that they planned to replace Lombardi after the administration was put in place. After the explosion of outrage and news coverage, Lombardi issued a “goodbye” letter internally. In the resignation note obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Lombardi sent the following letter of resignation Thursday to the Department’s employees.

“It is with heavy heart that I share with you my decision to [resign] my position as Director. I do so however with the knowledge that you and I together have evolved this Department into a national model that is respected throughout the country. I believe that the initiatives we have put in place over the years have made a difference in our offenders, both in prisons and on the street. It is you who have made this happen and I hope you take great pride in your accomplishment.

I now walk away with as much dignity as I can muster and with the advice to each and every one of you to stand tall and have great pride in all you do each and every day.”

House Speaker Todd Richardson said he hopes to see a joint investigation of the department. “Whether Director Lombardi is there or not, our focus is to get to the bottom of what happened,” Richardson said to the Post-Dispatch Thursday.

“Throughout the campaign, we promised to fight the culture of corruption and politics as usual with a team of reformers and outsiders. Today, I am proud to welcome a new champion to that fight.” Said Greitens’s in a press release released December 22. “Missouri’s Department of Corrections is broken and that puts public safety at risk. Our corrections officers struggle in a culture of harassment and neglect, in a department with low morale and shockingly high turnover.”

The original story which broke on The Pitch entitled “Prison Broke: The Missouri Department of Corrections can’t escape its own worst habits” by Karen Dillon was published on the Pitch’s site Nov 22, 2016. Kurt Erickson, and Jeremy Kohler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch have been covering the story since it broke in November. The Licking News has reached out to The Department of Corrections for comment on the impact this might have on the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. David Owen, the Communications Director for the Department of Corrections told The Licking News “Director Lombardi continues to serve as the director of the Missouri Department of Corrections, and he will continue to serve as the director until the end of the current administration.”