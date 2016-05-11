Economic Development Meeting

January 12, 2017

The City of Licking will host an economic development meeting at the Fox Fire Station, 115 Old Salem Rd, on Thursday January 26 from 1:30 to 4:00.    There will be a panel there from the University of Missouri Extension Community Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Group.  They will be presenting a data/economy overview of the City and then working through identifying an initial set of opportunities that the City wants to build a plan around.

We encourage the public to attend this meeting and share in the event.  If you have any questions prior to the meeting please contact Renee Keaton at 573-674-2521.

 

