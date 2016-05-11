Free Dental Care For Veterans

By Kara Stucklen

On Saturday, June 24, nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free dental care for thousands of veterans across the nation. Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment at a participating office in the Springfield area. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether. The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

Locations are • Branson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Springfield 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. • Springfield (Glenstone Ave.) 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Healthy Mouth Movement is a community giving initiative launched by Aspen Dental in 2014 to deliver free dental care and oral health education to people in need across the United States. In the past three years, over 7,000 Aspen Dental team members volunteered their time and talents to deliver $7.6 million in free dental care to over 12,000 patients in need. For more information, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.