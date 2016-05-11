Gaithers represent Texas County as Farm Family at State Fair

Russell and Abby Gaither and family of Bucyrus were among the families honored during the 59th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 14 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Gaither family was selected as the Texas County Missouri Farm Family by the Texas County Extension Council and local Farm Bureau. The family includes Russell, Abby and their son Kaden.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state who are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and Commissioners, the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and University of Missouri Extension.

One hundred twelve of Missouri’s 114 counties were represented this year, with two counties still dealing with the aftermath of the recent flooding in southern Missouri.

The event showcases the impact Missouri Farm Families have on the economy and heritage of the state. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities, and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “As the showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”