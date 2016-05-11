Grizzly 2018 Homecoming Court

Members of the 2018 Missouri State University-West Plains Homecoming Court gathered for a “meet and greet” reception with Grizzly fans at 6 p.m. Saturday at the West Plains Civic Center prior to the basketball team’s game with Three Rivers College, Poplar Bluff. Front row from left are 2018 Grizzly Homecoming Queen candidates Lekisha Hernandez of Dadeville, Dannie Powers of Lebanon, Makayla Koon of West Plains, Alison Eckert of Licking and Kayla Andres of Montgomery City. Back row, 2018 Grizzly Homecoming King candidates Dakota Wulff of Rolla, Justin Grogan of Willow Springs, Colt Tompkins of West Plains, Jarod Coatney of West Plains, and Bryce King of Alton. Tompkins and Koon were crowned king and queen, respectively, during halftime activities. (Missouri State-West Plains Photo).