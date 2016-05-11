Hannah Lucas graduates from basic training – May 11th 2017

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman Hannah L. Lucas graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Lucas is the daughter of Kaye J. Dowell of West Plains, Mo., and Kody V. Lucas of Edgar Springs, Mo., and step-daughter of Rachel F. Lucas of Edgar Springs, Mo. and Kent J. Dowell of West Plains, Mo.

She is a 2015 graduate of Rolla Senior High School, Rolla, Mo.