What does Licking have that Springfield doesn’t? A Heroes Coffee shop. On July 28th, the Springfield location closed its doors, but Heroes still has locations in Republic, West Plains, Licking and Pittsburg, Kansas, in addition to a location at Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Heroes Coffee company was founded in 2003, and has the slogan “WAKE UP. DO GOOD. REPEAT.” For the coffee connoisseur, Heroes selects top grade coffees from around the world, roasting, blending, grinding, and adding flavors.

Our local Heroes coffee shop is located right here in Licking, in the Rinne’s Pharmacy building. Not just coffee, they serve fruit smoothies, specialty teas, Italian sodas, and pastries. Heroes’ specialty coffee is also available by the pound.

Hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday drinks are $1.00 off for Happy Hour between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.